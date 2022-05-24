  • Suche
19.08.2022 16:05

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 2,8 Prozent bei 99,95 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 04:22 Uhr 2,8 Prozent im Minus bei 99,95 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 99,70 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 99,71 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 449 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 302,90 EUR erreichte der Titel am 27.08.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 67,00 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 12.05.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 77,00 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 29,81 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2022 endete. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,32 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.073,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 956,24 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2023 wird am 22.08.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Experten erwarten die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen am 06.09.2023.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,81 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

18.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
18.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.net)
18.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit Einbußen (finanzen.net)
07.08.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

