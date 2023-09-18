DAX15.740 +0,1%ESt504.263 +0,4%MSCIW2.956 -0,2%Dow34.624 ±0,0%Nas13.710 ±0,0%Bitcoin25.453 +1,7%Euro1,0692 ±-0,0%Öl95,11 +0,6%Gold1.936 +0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications behauptet sich am Mittag

19.09.23 12:04 Uhr
Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt bei 70,60 USD und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich um 11:43 Uhr stabil und notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel bei 70,60 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 277 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von 27,01 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 16,79 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 21.08.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2023 endete, vor. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,67 USD je Aktie belaufen.

