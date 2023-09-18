DAX15.645 -0,5%ESt504.237 -0,2%MSCIW2.956 -0,2%Dow34.400 -0,7%Nas13.611 -0,7%Bitcoin25.527 +2,0%Euro1,0681 -0,1%Öl95,41 +0,9%Gold1.932 -0,1%
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain

19.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 1,9 Prozent auf 69,30 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,98 EUR -1,38 EUR -2,08%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,9 Prozent bei 69,30 USD. Bei 69,30 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Bei 70,12 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden heute 181.943 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 29,39 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 12,77 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,67 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.