Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Vormittag ausgebremst

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der Tradegate-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 65,78 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:13 Uhr um 0,2 Prozent auf 65,78 EUR ab. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 65,74 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 66,38 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 205 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 23,78 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 17,04 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,67 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

