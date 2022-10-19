Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Vormittag ausgebremst

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:22 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es um 0,8 Prozent auf 80,00 EUR abwärts. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 80,00 EUR. Bei 80,00 EUR startete der Titel in den Frankfurt-Handelstag.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 248,55 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 04.11.2021 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 67,81 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 03.10.2022 bei 74,54 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 7,32 Prozent.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 171,00 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 22.08.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2022 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt.

Voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 3,70 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

finanzen.net

