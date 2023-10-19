Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagmittag an Boden
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,27 USD zu.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 11:58 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,27 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 460 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 12.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 89,67 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 41,73 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 29.04.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 4,67 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.138,68 USD gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren.
Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.