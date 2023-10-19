DAX15.072 -0,2%ESt504.102 -0,1%MSCIW2.852 -1,3%Dow33.665 -1,0%Nas13.314 -1,6%Bitcoin26.962 +0,3%Euro1,0557 +0,2%Öl90,19 -1,3%Gold1.951 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Plug Power A1JA81 Lufthansa 823212 NEL ASA A0B733 BYD A0M4W9 Bayer BAY001 SAP 716460 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Rheinmetall 703000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Birkenstock BSTCK0
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nahostkonflikt belastet: DAX stabil -- Tesla unter Erwartungen -- SAP hält an Wachstums- und Gewinnziel fest -- Deutsche Börse, Sartorius, Netflix im Fokus
Top News
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie im Plus: ProSiebenSat.1-Chef übernimmt zusätzlich Führung von Tochter Seven One
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Exklusiver 4-Tage-Zugang zur Elite der Finanzwelt! Vier Tage, vier Experten, unzählige Möglichkeiten! -w-
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagmittag an Boden

19.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagmittag an Boden

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,27 USD zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,49 EUR -0,46 EUR -0,77%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 11:58 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,27 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 460 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 12.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 89,67 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 41,73 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 29.04.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 4,67 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.138,68 USD gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.