Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Plus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,8 Prozent auf 63,50 USD.
Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 16:08 Uhr 0,8 Prozent. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,70 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 63,43 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 167.194 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 41,21 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 4,80 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Am 22.11.2023 werden die Q3 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
