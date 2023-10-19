Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Donnerstagvormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,7 Prozent auf 59,41 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 09:03 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,7 Prozent auf 59,41 EUR ab. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,41 EUR. Bei 59,41 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 53 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Bei 86,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 45,26 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 8,15 Prozent.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.11.2023 erfolgen.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.