Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Donnerstagvormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

19.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Donnerstagvormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,7 Prozent auf 59,41 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,49 EUR -0,46 EUR -0,77%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 09:03 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,7 Prozent auf 59,41 EUR ab. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,41 EUR. Bei 59,41 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 53 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 86,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 45,26 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 8,15 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.11.2023 erfolgen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.