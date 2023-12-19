DAX16.717 +0,4%ESt504.534 +0,3%MSCIW3.131 +0,2%Dow37.306 ±0,0%Nas14.905 +0,6%Bitcoin39.212 +0,4%Euro1,0946 +0,2%Öl77,74 -0,4%Gold2.029 +0,1%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

19.12.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,2 Prozent auf 71,21 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,81 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 11:37 Uhr 0,2 Prozent im Minus bei 71,21 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 3.767 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 19,52 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 17,31 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag im Plus

Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels steigen

