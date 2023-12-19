DAX16.736 +0,5%ESt504.535 +0,3%MSCIW3.131 +0,2%Dow37.513 +0,6%Nas14.982 +0,5%Bitcoin38.746 -0,8%Euro1,0982 +0,5%Öl79,28 +1,6%Gold2.043 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Neotech Metals A3EXTU BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 TUI TUAG50 thyssenkrupp nucera NCA000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Dow Jones mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Rückschlag für CureVac im Impfstoffstreit -- Cevian Capital steigt bei UBS ein -- VW, Siemens Energy, Lufthansa, thyssenkrupp nucera im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt auf Rekordjagd: DAX zeigt sich freundlich
Siemens-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. hebt Bewertung auf Overweight
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werde Teil unseres sympathischen Sales-Teams und komm zu Deutschlands größtem Finanz- und Börsenportal!
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Nachmittag stärker

19.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Nachmittag stärker

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 71,77 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,81 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,6 Prozent auf 71,77 USD zu. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 72,19 USD. Mit einem Wert von 71,57 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 274.795 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 85,11 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 18,59 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 27.10.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 58,88 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 21,88 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag im Plus

Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels steigen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"