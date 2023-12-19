DAX16.691 +0,2%ESt504.523 +0,1%MSCIW3.131 +0,2%Dow37.306 ±0,0%Nas14.905 +0,6%Bitcoin39.355 +0,8%Euro1,0944 +0,2%Öl78,02 ±-0,0%Gold2.027 ±-0,0%
NASDAQ-Titel Alphabet-Aktie vorbörslich stabil: Google legt Klagen um Play Store-Praktiken mit Millionen-Zahlung bei
NASDAQ-Wert Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich unbewegt: Microsoft-Beteiligung OpenAI präsentiert KI-Sicherheitskonzept
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

19.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 65,18 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,81 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 09:06 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,4 Prozent auf 65,18 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 64,81 EUR. Bei 65,21 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 386 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 79,16 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 21,45 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 16,28 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

