Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag freundlich

|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.23
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Nachmittag
|07.02.23
|Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert
|17.02.23
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Minusbereich
|17.02.23
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag tiefer
|12.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
|25.01.23
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
|20.01.23
|Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
|07.02.23
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
|14.02.23
|Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
|14.02.23
|Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DAX an Nulllinie -- BioNTech zuversichtlich für mRNA-Krebsimpfstoffe -- Tesla will wohl Sigma Lithium kaufen -- HELLA-Mutter Faurecia vermeldet Jahresverlust -- Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank im Fokus
Urabstimmung über unbefristeten Streik bei der Post hat begonnen - Konzern droht mit Auslagerung. Bundesbank: Deutsche Wirtschaft dürfte schwach ins neue Jahr gestartet sein. DZ Bank und RBC zuversichtlich für Mercedes-Benz. Containerumschlag im Hamburger Hafen rückläufig. Facebook und Instagram bekommen Abo-Modell für Account-Verifikation. Angebot aus Katar für Man United.
|13:14 Uhr
|Airbus-Aktie leichter: Airbus drängt auf schnellere Genehmigung von Rüstungsexporten
|13:12 Uhr
|Allianz-Aktie in Grün: Berenberg stuft Allianz hoch - DZ Bank ebenfalls optimistisch
|13:12 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard-Aktie legt zu: Pernod Ricard beginnt Aktienrückkauf
|13:10 Uhr
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
|13:10 Uhr
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
|13:06 Uhr
|Devisen: Euro bewegt sich bei ruhigem Handel kaum
|13:06 Uhr
|ROUNDUP: Pistorius bei Panzer-Ausbildung der Ukrainer in Munster
|13:06 Uhr
|Introducing Main Group FX - An Interesting Newcomer to the Brokerage World
