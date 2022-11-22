Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag freundlich

Um 12:13 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im BMN-Handel an und legte um 1,0 Prozent auf 71,30 EUR zu. Bei 71,41 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 70,84 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den BMN-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 17 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 121,86 EUR an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 41,49 Prozent wieder erreichen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.12.2022 auf bis zu 59,84 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 19,15 Prozent sinken.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Am 21.11.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.101,90 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2023 voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 präsentieren. Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 26.02.2024 erwartet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,96 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

