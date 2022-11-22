  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
20.02.2023 12:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag freundlich

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag freundlich
Aktienentwicklung
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der BMN-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 71,30 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 12:13 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im BMN-Handel an und legte um 1,0 Prozent auf 71,30 EUR zu. Bei 71,41 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 70,84 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den BMN-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 17 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 121,86 EUR an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 41,49 Prozent wieder erreichen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.12.2022 auf bis zu 59,84 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 19,15 Prozent sinken.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Am 21.11.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.101,90 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2023 voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 präsentieren. Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 26.02.2024 erwartet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,96 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.net)
17.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Minusbereich (finanzen.net)
17.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag tiefer (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
12.02.23
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.23
Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert (dpa-afx)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Morgen live um 18 Uhr: Wird 2023 das beste Jahr seit langem für Gold und Silber?

Gold und Silber rücken aufgrund von Rezessionsängsten und hoher Inflation in den Fokus von Anlegern. Welches Potenzial die Edelmetalle im Jahr 2023 haben, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar am Dienstagabend.

Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

17.02.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Nachmittag
07.02.23Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert
17.02.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Minusbereich
17.02.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag tiefer
12.02.23Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
25.01.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
20.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
07.02.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
14.02.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
14.02.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Fresenius Medical Care, Mercedes-Benz Group, Infineon
Krypto News: Afrika angeführt von Sambia auf dem Weg ins Kryptozeitalter
Börse Aktuell - Zinsangst bleibt das zentrale Thema
Allianz – Pullback an den SMA 50
Kursstabilisierung am GD 20 weckt Kaufinteresse
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die heißesten Aktien der letzten Woche
Genesis-Insolvenz und der Schrei nach Regulierungen - welche Hoffnungszeichen gibt es für die Krypto-Branche?
Alle auf Linie
Rentenberechnung verstehen: schnell, einfach & unkompliziert
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die wundersame Rückkehr der T-Aktie
Preisverfall bei Strom und Gas – so können auch Sie davon profitieren
Lukrativer Luxus bei Mercedes und knausrige Milliardäre
Abgesang auf den Fußball und das große Gehälter-Dilemma
Luxus läuft immer – diese Aktien profitieren besonders vom Ewig-Trend

Heute im Fokus

DAX an Nulllinie -- BioNTech zuversichtlich für mRNA-Krebsimpfstoffe -- Tesla will wohl Sigma Lithium kaufen -- HELLA-Mutter Faurecia vermeldet Jahresverlust -- Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank im Fokus

Urabstimmung über unbefristeten Streik bei der Post hat begonnen - Konzern droht mit Auslagerung. Bundesbank: Deutsche Wirtschaft dürfte schwach ins neue Jahr gestartet sein. DZ Bank und RBC zuversichtlich für Mercedes-Benz. Containerumschlag im Hamburger Hafen rückläufig. Facebook und Instagram bekommen Abo-Modell für Account-Verifikation. Angebot aus Katar für Man United.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Ausländische Investoren der DAX-Unternehmen
So viele Aktien gehören ausländischen Investoren
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die vertrauenswürdigsten Berufe weltweit
Das sind die vertrauensverwürdigsten Berufe der Welt
10.000 Euro in Aktien von Tesla, BYD & Co. investiert: Wo Anleger 2022 am wenigsten verloren hätten
Mit welcher EV-Aktie hätte man 2022 am wenigsten verloren
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Goldpreis tendiert nahe seinem Allzeithoch - wie wird es bis Jahresende weiter gehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen