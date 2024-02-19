Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Verlusten
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,7 Prozent auf 61,69 USD ab.
Um 11:01 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 61,69 USD ab. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 2.782 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Bei 76,97 USD erreichte der Titel am 01.03.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 24,77 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 27.10.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 58,88 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,56 Prozent sinken.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.
