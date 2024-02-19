Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Vormittag

DAX17.048 -0,3%ESt504.762 ±-0,0%MSCIW3.287 +0,1%Dow38.628 -0,4%Nas15.776 -0,8%Bitcoin47.915 -0,2%Euro1,0788 +0,1%Öl83,25 -0,1%Gold2.023 +0,3%
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

20.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,3 Prozent auf 58,28 EUR zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Aktien
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,72 EUR -0,52 EUR -0,89%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 08:00 Uhr 0,3 Prozent im Plus bei 58,28 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 58,28 EUR an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 58,28 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 120 Aktien.

Am 28.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 74,99 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 28,67 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 05.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 6,37 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert. Am 03.03.2025 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q4 2025 präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

