Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit roter Tendenz

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 11:19 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,8 Prozent auf 61,01 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 61,00 EUR nach. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 61,02 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 275 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 121,72 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. 49,88 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.12.2022 bei 59,72 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 2,16 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 27.02.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,22 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.117,80 USD gegenüber 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,20 USD je Aktie aus.

