  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
20.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag schwächer

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag schwächer
Aktienkurs aktuell
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,7 Prozent auf 66,62 USD abwärts.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 16:08 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,7 Prozent auf 66,62 USD. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 66,29 USD. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 66,76 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 337.317 Stück gehandelt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 124,05 USD erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 46,30 Prozent niedriger. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 63,55 USD ab. Abschläge von 4,83 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Am 27.02.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,29 USD je Aktie gewesen. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 4,33 Prozent gesteigert.

Mit der Q1 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.06.2023 gerechnet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.net)
19.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag (finanzen.net)
19.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag gefragt (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

19.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag leichter
19.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag
19.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag gefragt
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
29.03.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
04.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Bank of America - Fundamentales Wachstum in unsicheren Zeiten
Tesla Aktie verliert über 8 Prozent - Anleger nehmen nach Q1-Ergebnissen Reißaus
Medtronic – Kursschub über SMA 200
Goldpreisrallye: Wie Rezessionsängste den Markt prägen
Die Tesla-Preissenkungen zeigen Wirkung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Verbio - Boden erreicht oder Sturz ins Bodenlose?
Quartalssplitter - Inflation, Bankenkrise, Rezessionssorgen
BIT Capital: Kreative Maschinen - wie generative künstliche Intelligenz unser Leben disruptiert?
Gewinne einen Bitcoin beim Krypto-Gewinnspiel von finanzen.net ZERO!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bis zu 8 Prozent – Diese Dividenden-Aktien sind jetzt besonders lukrativ
Amerikas akute Angst vor der Pleite
Die Zukunft des Währungssystems wird in Washington entschieden
Teslas teurer Preiskrieg und der billige Chipmaschinen-Dominator
Klimaschutz und Barrierefreiheit – Jetzt droht die doppelte Wohnkosten-Falle

Heute im Fokus

Bilanzen im Anlegerfokus: Dow schwächer -- DAX tiefer -- Teslas Quartalsgewinn bricht ein -- Deutsche Bank plant wohl Stellenabbau -- Sartorius-Gewinn enttäuscht -- Renault, L'Oréal im Fokus

MTU übernimmt Elektromotorenentwickler eMoSys. Continental-CEO bekräftigt Mittelfristziele. American Express mit rückläufigem Quartalsgewinn. EU-Parlament beschließt strengere Regeln für Krypto-Transaktionen. AT&T enttäuscht beim Cashflow. GRENKE beteiligt sich an Online-Plattform. IBM steigert Gewinn. 'Starship' von SpaceX zerbricht kurz nach erstem Teststart.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Im Folgenden die Top 10 der teuersten Netflix-Länder
Apple und die Justiz
Wen verklagt Apple als nächstes?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
Die Social Media Apps mit den meisten Nutzern weltweit
Diese Apps brechen die Milliardengrenze
So viel verdienen Blockchain-Entwickler
So unterscheidet sich das Gehalt von Blockchain-Entwicklern regional
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was ist Ihrer Meinung nach das vielversprechendste Zukunftsthema?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen