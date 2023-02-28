Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag schwächer

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 16:08 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,7 Prozent auf 66,62 USD. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 66,29 USD. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 66,76 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 337.317 Stück gehandelt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 124,05 USD erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 46,30 Prozent niedriger. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 63,55 USD ab. Abschläge von 4,83 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Am 27.02.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,29 USD je Aktie gewesen. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 4,33 Prozent gesteigert.

Mit der Q1 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.06.2023 gerechnet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

