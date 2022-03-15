Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag fester

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 20.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 4,4 Prozent im Plus bei 88,91 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 88,91 EUR zu. Bei 87,80 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 2.244 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 342,95 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 74,07 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Abschläge von 15,47 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 310,50 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 28.02.2022. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 882,49 USD umgesetzt.

Am 23.05.2022 werden die Q1 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,03 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

