20.05.2022 15:42

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag fester

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag fester
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 4,4 Prozent auf 88,91 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 20.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 4,4 Prozent im Plus bei 88,91 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 88,91 EUR zu. Bei 87,80 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 2.244 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 342,95 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 74,07 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Abschläge von 15,47 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 310,50 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 28.02.2022. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 882,49 USD umgesetzt.

Am 23.05.2022 werden die Q1 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,03 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

