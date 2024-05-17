DAX18.764 +0,3%ESt505.073 +0,2%MSCIW3.473 +0,1%Dow40.061 +0,1%Nas16.787 +0,6%Bitcoin61.945 +1,6%Euro1,0860 -0,1%Öl83,78 -0,3%Gold2.421 +0,3%
Profil
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Montagnachmittag kaum Ausschläge

20.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Montagnachmittag kaum Ausschläge

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag ohne große Bewegung. Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich zuletzt die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via NASDAQ bei 64,21 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,20 EUR 0,80 EUR 1,37%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 64,21 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 64,50 USD aus. Bei 63,92 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Mit einem Wert von 64,12 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 103.285 Stück.

Am 06.09.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 75,91 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 18,21 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 23.04.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 8,30 Prozent sinken.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Am 26.02.2024 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.01.2024 endete. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,98 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten -0,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1,12 Mrd. USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1,15 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren. Die Q1 2026-Finanzergebnisse könnte Zoom Video Communications möglicherweise am 26.05.2025 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,90 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

