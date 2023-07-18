DAX16.146 +0,2%ESt504.360 ±-0,0%TDax3.203 -0,7%Dow35.061 +0,3%Nas14.358 ±0,0%Bitcoin27.012 +1,1%Euro1,1209 ±0,0%Öl79,79 +0,3%Gold1.982 +0,2%
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

20.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 73,23 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,06 EUR -0,78 EUR -1,18%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 10:56 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,9 Prozent auf 73,23 USD ab. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 2.502 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 119,80 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.08.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 63,59 Prozent. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 17,45 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.105,36 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umsetzen können.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.