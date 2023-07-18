Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 73,23 USD.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 10:56 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,9 Prozent auf 73,23 USD ab. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 2.502 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 119,80 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.08.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 63,59 Prozent. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 17,45 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.105,36 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umsetzen können.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.
