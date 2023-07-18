Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,9 Prozent auf 72,52 USD abwärts.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,9 Prozent auf 72,52 USD. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 72,39 USD. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 72,67 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 292.659 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 09.08.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 119,80 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 65,20 Prozent Luft nach oben. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Abschläge von 16,64 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.
Am 22.05.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS lag bei 1,16 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
