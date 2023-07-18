DAX16.133 +0,2%ESt504.359 -0,1%TDax3.208 -0,5%Dow35.061 +0,3%Nas14.358 ±0,0%Bitcoin27.022 +1,1%Euro1,1211 +0,1%Öl79,55 ±0,0%Gold1.982 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Vonovia A1ML7J Plug Power A1JA81 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 Apple 865985 Nikola A2P4A9 Bayer BAY001 Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- Tesla erzielt Rekordumsatz, aber Profitabilität leidet -- Netflix macht weniger Umsatz als erwartet -- IBM, BASF, Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck im Fokus
Top News
NYSE-Titel IBM-Aktie vorörslich im Minus: Umsatzprognose trotz mauem zweiten Quartal bestätigt
NASDAQ-Wert Meta-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck: Großflächige Störung bei WhatsApp nach kurzer Zeit behoben
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktie im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Einbußen

20.07.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Einbußen

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 1,0 Prozent auf 65,59 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,06 EUR -0,78 EUR -1,18%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 08:23 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,0 Prozent bei 65,59 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 65,26 EUR ein. Die Tradegate-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 65,26 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 411 Stück gehandelt.

Am 09.08.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 116,96 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 78,32 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit einem Kursverlust von 16,80 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,16 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.