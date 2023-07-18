Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Einbußen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 1,0 Prozent auf 65,59 EUR ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 08:23 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,0 Prozent bei 65,59 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 65,26 EUR ein. Die Tradegate-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 65,26 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 411 Stück gehandelt.
Am 09.08.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 116,96 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 78,32 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit einem Kursverlust von 16,80 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,16 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.
