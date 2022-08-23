  • Suche
20.09.2022 10:17

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag zu

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag zu
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung zuletzt 0,6 Prozent im Plus bei 77,40 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 12:22 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,6 Prozent auf 77,40 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 78,00 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 78,00 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 787 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 250,00 EUR markierte der Titel am 04.11.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 69,04 Prozent niedriger. Am 16.09.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 76,01 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 1,83 Prozent sinken.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 171,00 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie an.

Am 22.08.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,05 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.021,50 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.099,46 USD ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,71 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Deflationsgefahr
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed
Die Starinvestorin Cathie Wood ist nicht begeistert von den Bemühungen der US-Notenbank Fed mithilfe einer strafferen Geldpolitik die Inflation zu drücken. Sie stellt sich stattdessen auf eine Deflation ein.
10:17 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag zu (finanzen.net)
09:13 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag im Plus (finanzen.net)
19.09.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Einbußen (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Wachstum bei Zoom verlangsamt sich weiter (dpa-afx)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

