Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag in Grün

20.09.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im London-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,2 Prozent auf 69,83 USD.

Um 08:05 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im London-Handel an und legte um 1,2 Prozent auf 69,83 USD zu. Bei 73,08 USD startete der Titel in den London-Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im London-Handel 42 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,67 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

