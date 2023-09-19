DAX15.778 +0,7%ESt504.278 +0,8%MSCIW2.951 -0,2%Dow34.663 +0,4%Nas13.681 ±0,0%Bitcoin25.335 -0,6%Euro1,0722 +0,4%Öl94,23 -0,2%Gold1.942 +0,5%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Nachmittag positiv

20.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Nachmittag positiv

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,6 Prozent auf 69,77 USD.

Um 16:08 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 69,77 USD nach oben. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 70,00 USD. Bei 69,50 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 132.200 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 28,52 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,36 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,67 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

