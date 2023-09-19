Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag gefragt
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der London-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 69,83 USD.
Um 08:05 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der London-Sitzung um 1,2 Prozent auf 69,83 USD. Mit einem Wert von 73,08 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 42 Stück.
Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,34 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,67 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
