Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagmittag tiefer

20.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagmittag tiefer

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,1 Prozent im Minus bei 62,29 USD.

Um 11:53 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 62,29 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 521 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 30,53 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 60,45 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 2,95 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

