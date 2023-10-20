Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag mit Einbußen

So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,6 Prozent auf 61,98 USD ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 0,6 Prozent im Minus bei 61,98 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 61,72 USD nach. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 62,42 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 198.711 Stück gehandelt.

Am 12.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 89,67 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 44,68 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 2,47 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,68 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

