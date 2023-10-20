Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Rot

DAX14.931 -0,8%ESt504.067 -0,6%MSCIW2.824 -1,0%Dow33.414 -0,8%Nas13.186 -1,0%Bitcoin28.050 +3,4%Euro1,0588 ±0,0%Öl93,56 +0,6%Gold1.984 +0,5%
Kursentwicklung

20.10.23 09:24 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,9 Prozent auf 58,18 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:06 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 0,9 Prozent auf 58,18 EUR abwärts. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 58,18 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 58,19 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 1.122 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 11.11.2022 bei 86,30 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 48,33 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 6,20 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

