DAX15.915 ±-0,0%ESt504.341 ±0,0%MSCIW2.985 +0,4%Dow34.947 ±0,0%Nas14.125 +0,1%Bitcoin34.007 -0,9%Euro1,0929 +0,2%Öl81,19 +0,7%Gold1.978 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Allianz 840400 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens 723610
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Bayer mit milliardenschwerer Glyphosat-Niederlage in den USA -- Ex-OpenAI-Chef wechselt zu Microsoft -- Aurubis, ams, HelloFresh, SAF-HOLLAND im Fokus
Top News
SAF-HOLLAND-Aktie springt an: Warburg Research hebt Bewertung für SAF-HOLLAND an
Aurubis-Aktie in klar im Minus: Oddo BHF senkt Aurubis auf 'Neutral'
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Big in Japan. Informieren Sie sich hier zum Vontobel Japan Equity Strategy Index, um an neuen Anlagemöglichkeiten teilzuhaben. -w-
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagvormittag an Boden

20.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagvormittag an Boden

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 59,15 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,65 EUR -1,54 EUR -2,56%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:15 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 59,15 EUR. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,38 EUR ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 58,61 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 921 Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 81,34 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (18.11.2022). Gewinne von 37,51 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,57 EUR). Mit Abgaben von 7,74 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 vorlegen.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,67 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Meta-Aktie an der NASDAQ dennoch fester: Meta und X müssen Nutzer einbüßen

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"