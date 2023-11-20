Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagvormittag an Boden
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 59,15 EUR.
Um 09:15 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 59,15 EUR. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,38 EUR ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 58,61 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 921 Aktien.
Bei einem Wert von 81,34 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (18.11.2022). Gewinne von 37,51 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,57 EUR). Mit Abgaben von 7,74 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 vorlegen.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,67 USD je Aktie aus.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
