Heute im Fokus
DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ProSiebenSat.1 mit Millionenabschreiber -- Südzucker will Cropenergies übernehmen -- Spanien: Einstieg bei Telefonica -- FedEx, QIAGEN im Fokus
Top News
Ausblick aufs Börsenjahr 2024: DAX muss auf Rekordniveau Vorschusslorbeeren rechtfertigen
Großbritannien: Inflation fällt auf Zwei-Jahres-Tief
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag an Fahrt

20.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag an Fahrt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,39 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,75 EUR 0,94 EUR 1,45%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im Tradegate-Handel. Um 08:00 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,39 EUR. Bei 66,39 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 66,39 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 15 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 79,16 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 19,23 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 17,80 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD im Vorjahresquartal. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag im Plus

Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels steigen

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
