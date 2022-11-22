  • Suche
21.02.2023 16:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung zuletzt um 1,1 Prozent auf 69,73 EUR ab.
Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Um 03:42 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,1 Prozent auf 69,73 EUR. Bei 68,70 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Bei 68,70 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 268 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.07.2022 markierte das Papier bei 121,50 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 42,61 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 27.12.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 59,71 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Abschläge von 16,78 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2022 endete, vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,07 USD, nach 1,11 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.101,90 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 4,87 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2023 wird am 27.02.2023 erwartet. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Bilanz am 26.02.2024.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 3,96 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

20.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
20.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
20.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Montagvormittag vor (finanzen.net)
12.02.23
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.23
Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert (dpa-afx)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

