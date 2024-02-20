Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Minus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 61,01 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 11:44 Uhr um 0,5 Prozent auf 61,01 USD nach. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.227 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (76,97 USD) erklomm das Papier am 01.03.2023. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 26,16 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 3,49 Prozent sinken.
Im Jahr 2023 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.
Am 21.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,07 USD je Aktie gewesen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.136,73 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren. Die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse könnte Zoom Video Communications möglicherweise am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,94 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.
Redaktion finanzen.net
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
