Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag tief südwärts
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im London-Handel zuletzt um 6,7 Prozent auf 61,04 USD nach.
Um 15:57 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der London-Sitzung um 6,7 Prozent auf 61,04 USD ab. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 61,31 USD. Über London wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 219 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD, nach 1,07 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.136,73 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet. Experten kalkulieren am 03.03.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
