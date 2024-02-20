DAX17.106 +0,2%ESt504.771 +0,2%MSCIW3.274 -0,4%Dow38.564 -0,2%Nas15.631 -0,9%Bitcoin47.401 -2,0%Euro1,0800 -0,1%Öl82,00 -0,7%Gold2.028 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 HENSOLDT HAG000 RWE 703712 BYD A0M4W9 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor NVIDIA-Zahlen und Fed-Protokoll: DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend stärker -- SolarEdge enttäuscht -- Fresenius strebt Wachstum an -- Palo Alto, Carrefour im Fokus
Top News
Knaus Tabbert-Aktie steigt deutlich dank optimistischer Jefferies-Studie
Taiwans Starlux Airlines erteilt Airbus Festauftrag über acht Flugzeuge - Airbus kooperiert mit TotalEnergies
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Marketing-Anzeige: Von diesen 30 Aktien ist Solidvest überzeugt + ausgewählt vom DJE-Research mit 50 Jahren Expertise + Für die Depots unserer Kunden
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag tief südwärts

21.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag tief südwärts

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im London-Handel zuletzt um 6,7 Prozent auf 61,04 USD nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
56,31 EUR -0,30 EUR -0,53%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:57 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der London-Sitzung um 6,7 Prozent auf 61,04 USD ab. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 61,31 USD. Über London wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 219 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD, nach 1,07 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.136,73 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet. Experten kalkulieren am 03.03.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"