Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Freitagnachmittag zu

21.02.25 16:09 Uhr
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,2 Prozent auf 84,45 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
79,32 EUR -2,27 EUR -2,78%
Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 1,2 Prozent auf 84,45 USD zu. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 85,85 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 84,83 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 155.102 Aktien.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 9,87 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 34,79 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Am 25.11.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2024 endete, vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 0,67 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 0,47 USD je Aktie gewesen. Beim Umsatz wurden 1,18 Mrd. USD gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2025 wird am 24.02.2025 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Die Vorlage der Q4 2026-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 02.03.2026 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,44 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

