Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag im Aufwind

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 11:31 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,10 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 612 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 46,72 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 63,55 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 28.12.2022 erreicht. Abschläge von 4,01 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,22 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 4,33 Prozent auf 1.117,80 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 07.06.2023 dürfte die Q1 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,20 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

