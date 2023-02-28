  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Freitagnachmittag ein

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Freitagnachmittag ein
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,6 Prozent auf 64,68 USD ab.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,6 Prozent bei 64,68 USD. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 64,61 USD aus. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 65,50 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 469.813 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 47,86 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 28.12.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 63,55 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 1,78 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,29 USD je Aktie gewesen. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.071,40 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.117,80 USD ausgewiesen.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.06.2023 erfolgen.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.net)
20.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit roter Tendenz (finanzen.net)
20.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

20.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag schwächer
20.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit roter Tendenz
20.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
29.03.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
04.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Booking Holdings – zentrale Hürde deckelt
Ölpreis Brent und WTI stabilisieren sich nach Talfahrt der letzten Tage
Börsenpsychologie-Disziplin ist die halbe Miete!
Noch bis zum 24.04.2023: Jetzt Aktienanleihen und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barrieren (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Silberpreis hält sich über 25 Dollar - US-Geldpolitik im Fokus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: Sell in May … or trade on!
BIT Capital: Kreative Maschinen - wie generative künstliche Intelligenz unser Leben disruptiert?
Quartalssplitter - Inflation, Bankenkrise, Rezessionssorgen
Gewinne einen Bitcoin beim Krypto-Gewinnspiel von finanzen.net ZERO!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Anleger den grünen Sparplan fürs ganze Leben
Klimaschutz aussetzen – „Wir müssen ohne Tabus über Standardsenkungen sprechen“
Der tiefe Fall der deutschen Immobilienkonzerne
Gefallener Superstar Sartorius und Chancen mit Chips aus Europa
Bis zu 8 Prozent – Diese Dividenden-Aktien sind jetzt besonders lukrativ

Heute im Fokus

Nach Einkaufsmanagerindizes: US-Börsen uneins -- DAX im Plus -- SAP legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis zu -- P&G, Bed Bath & Beyond, Mercedes-Benz, Henkel, VW, Porsche, Lufthansa im Fokus

Nestlé will für Tiefkühlpizza-Geschäft in Europa Joint Venture. Glencore vermeldet geringere Produktion - Erwartung dennoch erfüllt. Rheinmetall arbeitet mit Lockheed Martin bei Raketenartillerie zusammen. Credit Suisse-Anleihegläuber gehen gerichtlich gegen AT1-Abschreibung vor. Holcim stockt Jahresprognose auf. Borussia Dortmund-Profi Can erklärt Entschlossenheit in Spiel am Samstag.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Das sind die weltbesten Flughäfen 2023
Diese Flughäfen erfreuen sich 2023 großer Beliebheit
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 23/16: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 23/16. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.net
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Apple und die Justiz
Wen verklagt Apple als nächstes?
Neue Forbes-Liste: Das sind die zehn reichsten Menschen 2023
Forbes Ranking 2023
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was ist Ihrer Meinung nach das vielversprechendste Zukunftsthema?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen