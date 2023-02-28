Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Freitagnachmittag ein

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,6 Prozent bei 64,68 USD. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 64,61 USD aus. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 65,50 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 469.813 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 47,86 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 28.12.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 63,55 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 1,78 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,29 USD je Aktie gewesen. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.071,40 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.117,80 USD ausgewiesen.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.06.2023 erfolgen.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

