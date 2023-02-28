  • Suche
21.04.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Vormittag kaum Ausschläge

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Vormittag kaum Ausschläge
Aktie im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Mit einem Kurs von 60,00 EUR zeigte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im BMN-Handel zuletzt kaum verändert.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im BMN-Handel um 09:13 Uhr kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 60,00 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,35 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 60,00 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 60,35 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 155 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 121,86 EUR an. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 50,76 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 20.04.2023 bei 59,80 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 0,33 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.117,80 USD im Vergleich zu 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Am 07.06.2023 dürfte die Q1 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,20 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

