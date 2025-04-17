Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag kaum bewegt
Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel und tendierte zuletzt bei 71,44 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Im NASDAQ-Handel kam die Zoom Communications-Aktie um 15:53 Uhr kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 71,44 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 71,62 USD zu. Der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 71,05 USD nach. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 71,05 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 39.242 Zoom Communications-Aktien.
Bei einem Wert von 92,78 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (26.11.2024). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 29,87 Prozent Luft nach oben. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie ist somit 22,91 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2025 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2025 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Communications am 24.02.2025 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,20 USD, nach 0,98 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,18 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 3,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Communications 1,15 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2026 wird am 26.05.2025 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2026 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,40 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie
Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst
Microsoft-Aktie tiefer: Microsoft stellt Skype im Mai ein - Fokus auf neue Kommunikationslösungen
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge
Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen