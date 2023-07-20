DAX16.146 -0,4%ESt504.378 +0,1%TDax3.190 -0,6%Dow35.225 +0,5%Nas14.063 -2,1%Bitcoin26.776 +0,1%Euro1,1127 -0,1%Öl80,63 +1,3%Gold1.964 -0,3%
21.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Freitagmittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,1 Prozent.

Um 11:10 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 1,1 Prozent auf 70,59 USD zu. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 639 Stück gehandelt.

Am 09.08.2022 markierte das Papier bei 119,80 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 69,71 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 14,36 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.105,36 USD – ein Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Redaktion finanzen.net

