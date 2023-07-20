Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind

Blick auf Aktienkurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,4 Prozent auf 70,76 USD.

Um 16:08 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 70,76 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 71,18 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Bei 70,43 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 321.485 Stück.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 119,80 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.08.2022 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 40,93 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 14,57 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 22.05.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla