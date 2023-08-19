DAX15.679 +0,7%ESt504.253 +1,0%TDax3.074 +0,5%Dow34.501 +0,1%Nas13.291 -0,2%Bitcoin23.800 -1,2%Euro1,0905 +0,1%Öl85,58 +0,9%Gold1.889 ±-0,0%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

21.08.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 66,76 USD.

Um 12:00 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 66,76 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 773 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei einem Wert von 102,15 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (20.08.2022). Mit einem Zuwachs von 53,01 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 9,45 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 23.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD, nach 1,03 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

