Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag tiefer

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 60,64 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:18 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 1,0 Prozent auf 60,64 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,57 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 61,09 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 632 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 20.08.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 102,50 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 69,03 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 10,01 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 vorlegen.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,32 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.