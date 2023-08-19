DAX15.681 +0,7%ESt504.253 +1,0%TDax3.081 +0,7%Dow34.501 +0,1%Nas13.291 -0,2%Bitcoin23.915 -0,7%Euro1,0897 ±0,0%Öl85,16 +0,4%Gold1.891 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NVIDIA 918422 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Nikola verliert Präsident von Energiesparte -- Christian Baier wird neuer CFO von Covestro -- VW, Regeneron, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Top News
VW-Aktie volatil: Volkswagen beginnt Produktion von E-Limousine ID.7 in Emden - Bernstein senkt Kursziel
SUSE-Aktie dennoch stärker: Deutsche Bank Research senkt den Daumen für SUSE
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag tiefer

21.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag tiefer

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 60,64 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,49 EUR 0,94 EUR 1,58%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:18 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 1,0 Prozent auf 60,64 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,57 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 61,09 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 632 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 20.08.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 102,50 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 69,03 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 10,01 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 vorlegen.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,32 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.