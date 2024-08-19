Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,3 Prozent auf 59,91 USD.
Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 15:53 Uhr 1,3 Prozent. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 59,99 USD aus. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 59,62 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 119.086 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 21,07 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Mit einem Kursverlust von 8,08 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.
Am 20.05.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2024 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,70 USD gegenüber 0,05 USD im Vorjahresquartal. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1,11 Mrd. USD eingefahren.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 18.11.2024 vorlegen. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q2 2026-Bilanz auf den 25.08.2025.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2025 5,05 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
