DAX18.412 +0,3%ESt504.873 +0,3%MSCIW3.624 +0,2%Dow40.827 ±-0,0%Nas17.869 +0,3%Bitcoin53.329 +0,5%Euro1,1127 ±-0,0%Öl77,44 +0,4%Gold2.505 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 PayPal A14R7U Rheinmetall 703000 Varta A0TGJ5 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 TUI TUAG50 Microsoft 870747 Palantir A2QA4J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zuversicht vor Powell-Rede: DAX freundlich -- Wall Street uneins -- Walmart steigt bei JD.com aus -- Analysten begeistert von AMD-Zukauf -- BVB, Stellantis, Lufthansa, Trump Media im Fokus
Top News
Netflix-Aktie in Rot: Netflix plant neues Format zu Victoria Beckham Netflix-Aktie in Rot: Netflix plant neues Format zu Victoria Beckham
JD.com-Aktie bricht ein: Walmart steigt komplett aus JD.com-Aktie bricht ein: Walmart steigt komplett aus
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tradespot by finanzen.net - Dein neuer Begleiter auf dem Weg zur besten Trading-Idee. Jetzt handeln!
Notierung im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt

21.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,3 Prozent auf 59,91 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
52,94 EUR -0,21 EUR -0,40%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 15:53 Uhr 1,3 Prozent. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 59,99 USD aus. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 59,62 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 119.086 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 21,07 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Mit einem Kursverlust von 8,08 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Am 20.05.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2024 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,70 USD gegenüber 0,05 USD im Vorjahresquartal. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1,11 Mrd. USD eingefahren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 18.11.2024 vorlegen. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q2 2026-Bilanz auf den 25.08.2025.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2025 5,05 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt am Nachmittag

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in der Verlustzone

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"