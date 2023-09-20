DAX15.591 -1,2%ESt504.211 -1,5%MSCIW2.936 -0,5%Dow34.441 -0,2%Nas13.469 -1,5%Bitcoin25.075 -1,6%Euro1,0642 -0,2%Öl92,58 -0,7%Gold1.924 -0,4%
Zinsaussichten belasten: DAX tiefrot -- US-Leitzins bleibt unverändert - Weitere Zinserhöhungen möglich -- FedEx, Mercedes-Benz, TUI, Merck, Bayer, Deutsche Börse im Fokus
Bayer-Aktie tiefer: Bayer platziert neue Hybridanleihen bei Investoren - Bayer mit weiterer PCB-Klage in USA konfrontiert
Fed-Zinsentscheid lastet auf Frankfurter Börse: DAX schwächelt
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Abschlägen

21.09.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 0,9 Prozent auf 68,21 USD abwärts.

Zoom Video Communications
63,76 EUR -0,73 EUR -1,13%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 11:52 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,9 Prozent auf 68,21 USD. Bisher wurden heute 1.196 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 31,46 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 11,38 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,67 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

