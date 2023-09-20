DAX15.577 -1,3%ESt504.213 -1,5%MSCIW2.936 -0,5%Dow34.275 -0,5%Nas13.303 -1,2%Bitcoin24.898 -2,3%Euro1,0663 ±-0,0%Öl93,93 +0,8%Gold1.918 -0,7%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag

21.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,1 Prozent auf 68,73 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr um 0,1 Prozent auf 68,73 USD ab. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 67,86 USD. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 68,04 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 330.956 Stück gehandelt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 30,47 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Mit einem Kursverlust von 12,05 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,67 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

