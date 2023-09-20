Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Donnerstagvormittag
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,8 Prozent auf 64,11 EUR ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:18 Uhr um 0,8 Prozent auf 64,11 EUR ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 64,07 EUR ab. Bei 64,12 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 69 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 11.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 86,30 EUR. 34,61 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 14,88 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,67 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
