Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Mittag

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,11 USD zu.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 12:01 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,11 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 18.764 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 85,11 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 28,74 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 10,94 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,76 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

