Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Dienstagnachmittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 2,6 Prozent auf 64,30 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 16:08 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 2,6 Prozent auf 64,30 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 61,83 USD nach. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 63,60 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 4.514.460 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Bei einem Wert von 85,11 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 32,36 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 27.10.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 9,21 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie generiert. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.
Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,76 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
