DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schwächeln -- MorphoSys will Mitte 2024 Zulassung für Pelabresib beantragen -- Permira verkauft erneut TeamViewer-Aktien -- Rheinmetall, GEA im Fokus
EURO STOXX 50-Titel AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev)-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
MDAX-Wert Delivery Hero-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Delivery Hero von vor einem Jahr verloren
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Vormittag fester

21.11.23 09:25 Uhr
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 3,3 Prozent auf 62,39 EUR.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 09:21 Uhr zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 3,3 Prozent auf 62,39 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,50 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 60,21 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 10.193 Stück gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 80,62 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (21.11.2022). Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 29,22 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 12,53 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.138,68 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,67 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

