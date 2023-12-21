Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit Kursplus
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 70,50 USD nach oben.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 11:43 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,9 Prozent auf 70,50 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 2.476 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 17,17 Prozent niedriger. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 16,48 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
