21.12.23 12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit Kursplus

21.12.23 12:05 Uhr

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 70,50 USD nach oben.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 11:43 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,9 Prozent auf 70,50 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 2.476 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 17,17 Prozent niedriger. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 16,48 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"